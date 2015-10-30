A motorist was launched from his car and onto an overhead freeway sign in a fatal crash near Los Angeles on Friday morning, officials said.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Chad Guin said he did not know how the 20-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, ended up on the sign hanging over the Interstate 5 freeway in Glendale. Guin said the investigation is ongoing.

The roll-over crash occurred at around 7 a.m. and blocked southbound lanes for several hours as authorities cleared the totaled compact car from the roadway and removed the man from the sign, Guin said.

One other car was involved at some point in the crash, he said, but no one else was injured.

Pictures of the scene published by local broadcaster KTLA 5 showed the body of the man covered with a white sheet as fire officials used a ladder to reach him.

