General view of a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train derailment at a creek in Niles Canyon in this handout released by the Alameda County Fire Department March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alameda County Fire Department/Handout via Reuters

A member of the Alameda County Fire Department is pictured at the scene of a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train derailment at a creek in Niles Canyon in this handout released by the department March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alameda County Fire Department/Handout via Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO Fourteen people were hurt, four seriously, when a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train derailed on Monday night after hitting a downed tree on the tracks, sending one of the train cars into a creek, fire and rail officials said.

The Alameda County Fire Department said all 214 passengers had been taken off the Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) train, which derailed around 7:30 p.m.

None of the injuries suffered was life-threatening, the department said.

Photos posted on the fire department's Twitter account show one of the train cars half-submerged in a creek in Niles Canyon, a remote area outside the community of Sunol.

The train struck a tree on the tracks, causing it to derail, ACE said in a statement, while traveling from San Jose to Stockton. All ACE service was suspended on Tuesday, the rail line said in a Twitter message.

