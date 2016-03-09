Death Valley National Park, famous for its hot, dry climate, is experiencing a rare super bloom profusion of wildflowers.

Park ranger Alan Van Valkenburg said a super bloom, when all the seeds and wildflowers bloom at the same time, only happens about once a decade.

"Death Valley really goes from being a valley of death to being a valley of life," he explained. "But it's so brief because it's not a permanent thing. It's just temporary."