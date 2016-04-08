LOS ANGELES - Billed as a first of its kind in the United States, a dog cafe has opened its doors in Los Angeles, offering coffee and pooch play time.

At The Dog Cafe, customers can buy their hot drink and then head to an adjacent, puppy-filled room to spend time with the dogs, all of which are up for adoption after they were rescued and rehabilitated by cafe owner Sarah Wolfgang and her staff.

"I actually grew up in Korea and I frequented a lot of dog cafes there and I really got involved in animal rescue work there. And when I came here, I visited a shelter within the first month that I was here," she said.

"I realized that there was such a greater intake of dogs than there were adoptions. And I was like, what's a good way to combat this? And so I was like, why not bring a little bit of home back from Korea here but implement the dog adoption aspect of things as well."

To visit the cafe, customers pay an entrance fee of $10 that gives them a hot drink and just under an hour with the pooches.