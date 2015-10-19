A Southwest Airlines flight turned back to Los Angeles International Airport after a fight between two passengers late on Sunday, the airline, police and local media reports said.

Southwest said Flight 2010 to San Francisco International Airport returned to Los Angeles "to allow police access to the cabin because of a rapidly escalating situation" involving passengers who were not traveling together.

"To receive priority handling from air traffic controllers, the captain declared an emergency, landed uneventfully, and reached a gate where law enforcement officers met the flight," the airline said in a statement.

"Our initial information is that flight attendants swiftly coordinated with pilots on the flight deck to get the aircraft on the ground safely and quickly after a physical altercation by one passenger against another."

The Los Angeles Times and other media reports cited witnesses on board as saying a man and woman got into a fight after the woman reclined her seat. The man was reportedly sitting behind her.

In a tweet early on Monday, Los Angeles airport police said officers responded to a call shortly before midnight reporting a "passenger disturbance" on the Southwest flight.

NBC News quoted an FBI spokeswoman as saying that one passenger was detained for questioning after the plane returned to Los Angeles, but that no arrests were made.

The other 136 passengers were put on a later flight to San Francisco, Southwest Airlines said, getting there about five hours behind their scheduled arrival time.

Last year, there were several reports of mid-air arguments over reclining seats causing flights to be diverted. In one case, a 60-year-old Frenchman was subdued by plainclothes U.S. air marshals and charged in federal court with interfering with crew members aboard an American Airlines flight to Paris from Miami. It was diverted to Boston.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver)