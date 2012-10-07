HOUSTON California Governor Jerry Brown ordered state pollution regulators on Sunday begin taking steps to move up the sale of winter-blend gasoline to reduce supply shortages and reduce high retail prices, according to a statement issued by Brown's office.

California gasoline prices hit a record this week, selling as high as $5 a gallon in some locations, because of refinery and pipeline shutdowns with some retail stations running out of supply. Retailers had asked the state to move up the start date for sale of winter-blend gasoline from October 31 to boost supply.

"Allowing refiners to make an early transition to winter-blend gasoline could quickly increase fuel supply and provide a much needed safety valve with negligible air quality impacts," Brown said in a letter on Sunday to California Air Resources Board, which regulates the types of gasoline sold in California.

Winter-blend gasoline, which more easily releases smog-causing substances in higher atmospheric temperatures, is not supposed to go on sale before October 31, under state regulations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Diane Craft)