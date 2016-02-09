LOS ANGELES A murder suspect who was mistakenly released from a Southern California jail last month has been captured in Nevada, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.

Authorities had offered a $20,000 reward for help locating Steven Lawrence Wright, 37, who was awaiting trial for a gang-related murder when he was erroneously freed from a Los Angeles jail facility on Jan. 30, authorities said.

Wright was taken into custody at a hotel in Boulder City, Nevada, after a search by multiple law enforcement agencies and tips from the public, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

He will not face any additional charges, it said.

The sheriff's office has said it could conduct an investigation into the erroneous release from the county's Inmate Reception Center, the primary intake and release facility for male inmates in the Los Angeles County jail system.

Wright was arrested in April 2011 and was being held pending trial for a murder in the city of Pasadena in January 2011, authorities said.

