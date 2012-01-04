Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
LOS ANGELES A California lawmaker who is a vocal advocate for gun rights was briefly detained at an airport on Wednesday after bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint, authorities said.
California state Assemblyman Tim Donnelly, a Republican, was cited and released, Los Angeles Airport Police said in a statement. Donnelly said he forgot he had packed the gun in a carry-on bag.
He was stopped at a U.S. Transportation Security Administration X-ray screening station when a .45-caliber Colt handgun was discovered, said Nico Melendez, a spokesman for the agency.
Donnelly was on his way to board a Southwest Airlines flight at Ontario International Airport, about 40 west of Los Angeles. The flight was destined for the state capital Sacramento.
His gun had four rounds inside and a spare magazine had an additional five rounds, Melendez said.
"When I arrived at the security check point, an X-ray machine revealed that I had forgotten to remove a gun from my carry-on luggage," Donnelly said in a written statement.
"At that time, I was questioned by airport police, cited for possession of an unloaded firearm. I was released as soon as it was determined that I was not a threat. I boarded the next flight without incident," he said.
Donnelly was mistakenly cited for possession of an unloaded firearm, but his citation would be changed to possession of a loaded gun because the weapon had rounds inside, airport police said in a statement.
The gun was handed over to the Ontario Police Department.
The citation for possession of a gun is a misdemeanor, and Donnelly faces a maximum of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine, Airport Police spokeswoman Sergeant Belinda Nettles said.
TSA agents found more than 1,200 handguns in carry-on bags at U.S. airports in 2011, Melendez said.
Donnelly has been a vocal advocate for gun rights, and he sharply criticized California Governor Jerry Brown last year when the Democrat signed into law a ban on openly carrying handguns in the state.
Donnelly, 45, was due to appear in court at a later date for bringing a gun to the airport, police said.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis, Mary Slosson and Dan Whitcomb)
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
BAGHDAD/ERBIL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi forces on Sunday launched a ground offensive to dislodge Islamic State militants from the western part of the city of Mosul, and put an end to their ambitions for territorial rule in Iraq.
KUALA LUMPUR Four North Korean suspects in the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un fled Malaysia on the day he was attacked at Kuala Lumpur airport and apparently killed by a fast-acting poison, police said on Sunday.