LOS ANGELES Representative Jerry Lewis, dean of California's congressional delegation and the state's longest-serving Republican ever on Capitol Hill, said on Thursday he will retire at year's end after nearly five decades in public office.

Lewis, 77, is the latest in a parade of California lawmakers headed for the exits in 2012 after an overhaul of political boundaries in the state left many incumbents who had long held safe seats in both parties facing difficult or uncertain races in newly reconstituted districts.

The redrawn political map, produced by a citizens commission rather than politicians, more closely reflects the growing voter registration advantage held by Democrats over Republicans in the California overall and the state's fast-growing Latino electorate.

The result is expected to be the biggest shakeup of the California congressional delegation in 20 years, with Democrats likely to emerge with a net increase in seats, experts say.

"I think the Democrats will end up on Election Day with at least some gains," said John Pitney, a government professor at Claremont McKenna College.

Six of California's 53 members of the House of Representatives have recently announced they are declining to seek re-election when their terms expire this year. Half are Republicans and half are Democrats.

There has been widespread speculation that a fourth veteran Republican, Representative David Drier of Los Angeles County, may step down and mount a campaign to challenge Democratic U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Allan Hoffenblum, a Republican political consultant and publisher of the California Target Book, counted a total of nine essentially open House seats in the state, including the six announced retirees. Democrats currently hold 34 California seats, Republicans 19. Both senators are Democrats, as well.

MUSICAL CHAIRS OVER NEWLY CARVED DISTRICT

Lewis began his political career as a school board member in 1946 and has represented San Bernardino and Riverside counties east of Los Angeles for 33 years in Congress.

"After months of consultation with loved ones and family, my wife Arlene and I have decided to retire from public life," he said in a brief statement posted on his website.

Redrawn political lines left his home outside of his own reshaped district encompassing California's Inland Empire area.

With Lewis stepping aside, fellow Republican Representative Gary Miller, who Hoffenblum said has about $1 million in the bank, announced he would run for the Inland Empire seat rather than face a showdown in a neighboring district against yet another Republican incumbent, Ed Royce.

Leading a field of Democrats vying for Lewis' reconstituted Inland Empire seat is the mayor of Redlands, California, Pete Aguilar, who announced his bid on Thursday.

Political scholar Sherry Jeffe, senior fellow at the University of Southern California Price School of Public Policy, said the increasingly caustic, highly partisan environment on Capitol Hill was probably also a factor in the retirement decisions of Lewis and other veteran lawmakers.

"He hasn't been beloved by his own caucus for a while," she said of Lewis. "He was one of those Republicans who reached across the aisle when it was appropriate and necessary, and that's not the way things work in Washington these days."

Lewis has been part of the California's political scene since he was elected to the state Assembly in 1968, when Ronald Reagan was governor.

Lewis was first elected to Congress 10 years later, and made his biggest mark as a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

He became the first Californian named appropriations chairman in 2005, a post that allowed him to steer millions of dollars in federal spending to his district and to California in general.

But the Republican Party's recent emphasis on clamping down on federal spending has curtailed chances for Lewis to parlay his seat on the committee into largesse back home.

"There isn't money to spread around right now," Jeffe said.

