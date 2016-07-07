Belgian entrepreneur invites you to scuba dive to dinner
BRUSSELS Pulling on their scuba gear and flippers at a swimming pool in Brussels, Nicolas Mouchart and his wife Florence are not just going diving - they're going out for dinner.
COMPTON, California - Mexican-born Manny Silva is known as the "godfather of lowriders" thanks to the custom-made bicycles he makes in the shop he set up in Compton in 1973.
His lowriders, with frames closer to the ground, feature tooled handlebars, detailed spokes, specialized insignia and designer seats.
"The lowrider bikes, every single piece is special because it's custom, hand-made," explained Silva, whose shop team includes his sons, nephews and even grandchildren.
"We fix people's bicycles and we help people to fix their lives," he added.
Creations from Manny's Bike Shop have been featured in music videos and films and sold to clients in Britain, China, South Korea, Puerto Rico and Mexico. He has also made specialized bikes for disabled children.
HAVANA A fantastical blue bird emerges from leaves in the latest work by Manuel Mendive, considered Cuba's top living artist. But this isn't a framed canvas, it's a painting on a dress, for the exhibit "Fashion Art Havana" that opened on Tuesday.
ROME World food prices rose to a near two-year high in January, driven by surges in sugar quotations and export prices for cereals and vegetable oils, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.