William Holloway rides his customized Los Angeles Lakers inspired low rider bicycle outside Manny's bike shop in Compton, California U.S., June 3, 2016. Picture taken June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Customized low rider bicycles are pictured outside Manny's bike shop in Compton, California U.S., June 3, 2016. Picture taken June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A customized Los Angeles Lakers inspired low rider bicycle is pictured outside Manny's bike shop in Compton, California U.S., June 3, 2016. Picture taken June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The wheel of a customized low rider bicycle is pictured outside Manny's bike shop in Compton, California U.S., June 3, 2016. Picture taken June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Manny Silva holds a steel sword he made to use during his preaching, at his bike shop which specializes in customized low rider bicycles, in Compton, California U.S., June 1, 2016. Picture taken June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Manny Silva is pictured inside his bike shop which specializes in customized low rider bicycles, in Compton, California U.S., June 1, 2016. Picture taken June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Customized low rider bicycles are pictured outside Manny's bike shop in Compton, California U.S., June 3, 2016. Picture taken June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Manny Silva rides on a low rider bicycle he customized, outside his bike shop in Compton, California U.S., June 3, 2016. Picture taken June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A customized low rider bicycle is pictured outside Manny's bike shop in Compton, California U.S., June 3, 2016. Picture taken June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Manny Silva sits outside his bike shop which specializes in customized low rider bicycles, in Compton, California U.S., June 3, 2016. Picture taken June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Manny Silva is reflected in the mirror of a low rider bicycle he customized, outside his bike shop in Compton, California U.S., June 3, 2016. Picture taken June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Manny Silva welds in his bike shop which specializes in customized low rider bicycles, in Compton, California U.S., June 3, 2016. Picture taken June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Manny Silva sits on a low rider bicycle he customized, outside his bike shop in Compton, California U.S., June 3, 2016. Picture taken June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

COMPTON, California - Mexican-born Manny Silva is known as the "godfather of lowriders" thanks to the custom-made bicycles he makes in the shop he set up in Compton in 1973.

His lowriders, with frames closer to the ground, feature tooled handlebars, detailed spokes, specialized insignia and designer seats.

"The lowrider bikes, every single piece is special because it's custom, hand-made," explained Silva, whose shop team includes his sons, nephews and even grandchildren.

"We fix people's bicycles and we help people to fix their lives," he added.

Creations from Manny's Bike Shop have been featured in music videos and films and sold to clients in Britain, China, South Korea, Puerto Rico and Mexico. He has also made specialized bikes for disabled children.