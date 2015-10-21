LOS ANGELES Authorities excavating a van found buried in mud following a sudden Southern California downpour discovered the body of a 49-year-old man inside and were investigating the cause of his death, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said detectives from its homicide bureau were called to the scene in Palmdale, some 40 miles (65 km) northeast of Los Angeles, on Tuesday afternoon when crews excavating the vehicle from a 12-foot-deep (3.7 meter) culvert found the body.

The remains were identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's examiners on Wednesday as belonging to Michael Rasmussen. Coroner's officials did not immediately release a cause of death.

Rasmussen's van was apparently buried in mud last week when Southern California was hit by a storm that dumped several inches of rain on the drought-parched region in a matter of hours, triggering flash floods and mudslides. It was not clear how it came to be in the culvert.

Rescue crews on Tuesday suspended their search for a 67-year-old man knocked down and swept away by a river of sand and mud on Thursday near Rosamond, 20 miles (32 km) north of Palmdale.

Authorities planned to resume the search of the mud-filled area, which is a half-mile (0.8 km) long, 100 yards (91 m) wide and buried by up to 6 feet (1.83 m) of mud, on Saturday when conditions are expected to be drier and safer for rescuers.

Mudslides triggered by long-awaited rain in drought-parched Southern California snarled traffic for days, effectively cutting off the southern part of the state from the north for part of Thursday and Friday after two key routes were blocked by mud and rocks.

Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles in a mountain pass known as the Grapevine was closed in both directions Thursday night and most of Friday. A key alternate route through the Mojave Desert on State Route 58 remained closed on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the crush of vehicles attempting to bypass the mudslide areas also crippled passage on Highway 101, a coastal route far to the west.

Authorities have extricated 115 passenger vehicles and 75 tractor-trailers that were stranded on State Route 58, while a third area remained engulfed in mud.

