LOS ANGELES A Los Angeles man who prosecutors say shot dead a woman and wounded her boyfriend during an argument over a $10 cable bill last year was sentenced on Thursday to 158 years to life in prison.

Kenneth Theodrick Parks, 57, was convicted last month of one count each of murder and attempted murder, with special allegations that he used a firearm to inflict great bodily injury.

Prosecutors say Parks and 42-year-old Terri Smith both rented out rooms at a home in Los Angeles and had an ongoing dispute over a $10 cable bill at the time of the shooting.

According to evidence presented at trial Parks was outside Smith's room when he opened fire, killing her.

Smith's boyfriend was also wounded by gunfire but was able to wrestle the gun away from Parks and hit him with it, prosecutors say.

