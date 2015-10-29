SAN FRANCISCO A correctional deputy at a San Francisco jail was under investigation on Thursday after sending away a murder suspect who was trying to surrender, officials said.

Hugo Castro, 28, walked into the main lobby of the Santa Clara County jail on Monday and told a civilian staff member he wanted to "turn himself in," Sheriff Laurie Smith said in a statement.

The assistant could not find any outstanding warrants or records for Castro, who then asked to speak to a correctional deputy privately, the statement said.

Castro slid the deputy a note saying he knew the location of a dead body in San Jose. Instead of detaining him, the deputy directed Castro to walk to the San Jose Police Department and tell them about it, Smith said.

Castro ultimately followed instructions and told police the location of the corpse. Police later that morning discovered the stabbed body of an adult woman, who formerly dated Castro, in a downtown San Jose condominium.

"If the initial findings are true, then the Custody Deputy failed to meet the expectations of the department and we'll take appropriate action to deal with the deputy," Smith said in the statement.

Smith said the deputy has been reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.

Castro is now being held without bail at the same jail where he first tried to turn himself in, according to online records.

The Santa Clara County main jail is already under fire after three corrections deputies were charged with murder in connection with the fatal beating of a mentally ill inmate in August.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Susan Heavey)