Plains All American Pipeline said it does not expect to restart before June 30 its pipeline that spilled hundreds of barrels of oil on the coast of Santa Barbara, California last month.

The company said it had not set a timeline to restart the Las Flores-to-Gaviota pipeline. (1.usa.gov/1JrfrIt)

The May 19 spill is estimated to be the biggest on the Santa Barbara coastline in 46 years.

Plains All American said it could not estimate the costs related to the spill and the civil, regulatory or criminal proceedings that may be brought against it, but expects its insurance to cover some of these costs.

Excluding expenses related to the incident, Plains All American maintained its second-quarter adjusted EBITDA forecast of $435 million-$485 million.

The company last month estimated the burst to have spilled up to 2,500 barrels of crude petroleum and said about 500 barrels of the total released may have reached the water at Refugio State Beach.

