Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Red Hot Chili Peppers' lead singer Anthony Kiedis is expected to make a full recovery after complications of intestinal flu sent him to the hospital and forced the cancellation of the band's show in Irvine, California, the band's website said on Sunday.

"Anthony is expected to make a full recovery soon," according to the notice posted on redhotchilipeppers.com, which thanked fans for their support and said the band would also cancel a concert scheduled for May 17.

Los Angeles radio station KROQ, which sponsors an annual event called Weenie Roast at which the band had been slated to appear Saturday night, announced the cancellation of the Irvine appearance on Twitter.

"Unfortunately due to illness the @ChiliPeppers were forced to cancel their set tonight at #WeenieRoast," the station said in its tweet.

Officials at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre confirmed the band's performance had been canceled and that Kiedis had been hospitalized but gave no further details, media reports said.

Billboard magazine reported that Kiedis was taken from the venue in an ambulance suffering from extreme stomach pain, citing a KROQ representative.

The band's website said the cause was complications from intestinal flu on Saturday evening.

"No one's more disappointed than us that we couldn't perform tonight. Sending love and a speedy recovery to my brother Anthony," Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith said on Twitter.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have sold more than 60 million albums, won six Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud and Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Jason Neely and Chris Reese)