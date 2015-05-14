Rep. Loretta Sanchez (D-Garden Grove) is hugged by a supporter after announcing she will run for the U.S. Senate seat of vacating California Senator Barbara Boxer during an event in Santa Ana, California May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rep. Loretta Sanchez (D-Garden Grove) announces she will run for the U.S. Senate seat of vacating California Senator Barbara Boxer during an event in Santa Ana, California May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SAN FRANCISCO U.S. Representative Loretta Sanchez said on Thursday she would take on California Attorney General Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination to succeed retiring U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"I am here to announce that I am a candidate for the United States Senate," Sanchez said outside a train station in Santa Ana, California, the newspaper reported, adding that U.S. Representative Xavier Becerra and former U.S. Army Secretary Louis Caldera, two other Latino Democrats from Southern California, are considering joining the race.

Boxer said earlier this year she would not seek reelection in 2016. Harris became the first major Democrat to announce a bid for the retiring senator's seat.

(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by James Dalgleish)