WASHINGTON Syed Rizwan Farook, one of the alleged shooters in the California rampage that left 14 dead, visited Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2014, the Saudi Embassy in Washington said on Thursday.

"Syed Rizwan Farook traveled to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2014 for a total of 9 days," the embassy said in a statement. "The Saudi government has no records indicating that the wife is a Saudi citizen."

(Reporting by Warren Strobel; Editing by Doina Chiacu)