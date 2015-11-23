SAN FRANCISCO Police have arrested a person of interest in connection with the murder of a muralist who was fatally shot while painting in the Bay Area city of Oakland, California, officials said on Monday.

The Oakland Police Department said in a statement that an arrest had been made and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office was reviewing the case, but gave no other details.

The statement said further information on the arrest would be provided at a press conference expected to take place on Tuesday, after the suspect is formally charged.

Artist Antonio Ramos was shot dead by an unidentified assailant on Sept. 29 while working on the Oakland Super Heroes Mural Project under the Interstate 580 freeway.

The community art piece was a project of the Attitudinal Healing Connection, a West Oakland-based community organization that aims to address violence by engaging area youth in the arts.

