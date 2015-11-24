SAN FRANCISCO A California man accused of shooting an artist to death while the man worked on a mural under a freeway in the Bay Area city of Oakland was charged with murder on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Marquise Holloway, 20, was scheduled to make an initial court appearance later on Tuesday.

Holloway, who was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Stockton, some 70 miles northeast of Oakland, on Friday, is charged in the murder of artist Antonio Ramos on the morning of Sept. 29, Alameda County District Attorney spokesman Micheal O'Connor said.

Ramos, 27, was shot dead while working on the Oakland Super Heroes Mural Project under the Interstate 580 freeway.

O'Connor said Holloway was also charged with several counts of robbery, but declined to provide further information on those charges.

The San Francisco Chronicle newspaper reported that the two men had argued.

The community art piece was a project of the Attitudinal Healing Connection, a West Oakland-based community organization that aims to address violence by engaging area youth in the arts.

Police told reporters at a morning news conference that community tips were crucial in finding and arresting Holloway in connection with the murder.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; editing by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles)