Mourners engage in a group prayer at a makeshift memorial for victims following Wednesday's shooting attack in San Bernardino, California December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Mourners gather around a makeshift memorial in honor of victims following Wednesday's attack in San Bernardino, California December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Faisal Abdullah lays flowers at a makeshift memorial site to honor victims following Wednesday's shooting attack in San Bernardino, California December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Candles and flowers are seen at a pop-up memorial in San Bernardino, California December 4, 2015, following Wednesday's attack. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mourners gather around a makeshift memorial in honor of victims following Wednesday's attack in San Bernardino, California December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama worked to reassure Americans on Sunday that his administration is doing all it can to reduce the risk of militant attacks after a couple in California carried out what he called "a new phase" of terrorism.

"This was an act of terrorism, designed to kill innocent people," Obama said in a rare televised address from the Oval Office in the White House.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton, Kevin Krolicki and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Peter Cooney)