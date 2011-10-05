A vehicle of interest in a shooting and subsequent carjacking is transported away in the area near the Hewlett-Packard campus during a manhunt in Sunnyvale, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

A dumpster believed by bystanders to be the location of a weapon found by police is cordoned off by police tape in the area near the Hewlett-Packard campus during a manhunt in Sunnyvale, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Members of the SWAT team search for the shooting suspect in the Lehigh Southwest Cement Permanente Plant shooting, on Quail Avenue in Sunnyvale, California, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben

The Mercury Cougar automobile driven by Shareef Allman, a 45-year-old male suspect in the shooting in Cupertino, California in which two people were killed and at least six others wounded in a shooting at a cement plant is loaded on a truck to be removed from the scene in Cupertino, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Emmett Berg

Police station one of many road blocks in the area near the Hewlett-Packard campus during a manhunt in Sunnyvale, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Police officers and a police dog prepare to search a suburban street during a manhunt in Sunnyvale, California, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

An employee (R) with Lehigh Southwest Cement Permanente Plant is reunited with his family after hiding out in the plant during a shooting spree in which two people were killed and six were wounded on October 5, 2011, in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben

Shareef Allman, a 45-year-old male suspect in a shooting in Cupertino, California in which two people were killed and at least six others wounded, at a cement plant is shown in this undated photograph released to Reuters by KTVU-TV, October 5, 2011. Allman was still at large, according to Santa Clara County sheriff's office Sergeant Jose Cardoza. REUTERS/Courtesy KTVU-TV/Handout

CUPERTINO, Calif Three people were killed and seven were wounded when a disgruntled worker opened fire at a Northern California cement plant and then tried to steal a car, police said on Wednesday.

The gunman, identified as Shareef Allman, was also suspected of shooting a Hewlett Packard worker during an attempted carjacking a short time later in the HP parking lot, Santa Clara County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Jose Cardoza said.

Witnesses told detectives that a man matching Allman's description had run from the site of the second shooting, Cardoza said.

"We believe him to still be in the area. Several tactical teams are conducting yard-to-yard searches," Cardoza said.

Witnesses told police that Allman had arrived at a safety meeting at the Lehigh Southwest Cement Permanente Plant in Cupertino at about 4:30 a.m. armed with a handgun and rifle, and opened fire on roughly 15 of his co-workers, Cardoza said.

"He was unhappy and disgruntled, according to witnesses and victims," Cardoza said. "We don't know if it was work or family issues."

Witnesses and victims said Allman, in his 40s, later fled in a dark colored vehicle, Cardoza said.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said at a press conference.

Police recovered four guns used in the attack, including a fully-loaded AK-47 or SKS assault rifle, roughly 150 yards from Allman's tan Mercury Cougar, a sheriff's deputy said.

The plant is part of Germany's HeidelbergCement AG, the world's No. 3 construction materials group.

"We are shocked and saddened by this morning's events," Dan Harrington, president and chief executive of Lehigh Hanson, said in a statement e-mailed to the media.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. I have committed the company's resources to assist our affected employees during this difficult time."

Of the people shot at the plant, one was in critical condition after being shot in the face outside a meeting room, according to the deputy. Another was treated and released from a local hospital. The conditions of the other victims were not available.

"Today is a somber day. Our close-knit community was violently attacked, and we will continue to feel the shocks of this violence for some time." U.S. Representative Michael Honda said in a statement. His district includes Cupertino.

The deputy said that as Allman was trying to steal the car in HP's lot, another woman startled him as she left her car. He fired at her, then ran, the deputy said.

The driver who was shot was in fair condition at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. She was not identified by police.