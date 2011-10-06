A vehicle of interest in a shooting and subsequent carjacking is transported away in the area near the Hewlett-Packard campus during a manhunt in Sunnyvale, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

A dumpster believed by bystanders to be the location of a weapon found by police is cordoned off by police tape in the area near the Hewlett-Packard campus during a manhunt in Sunnyvale, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Members of the SWAT team search for the shooting suspect in the Lehigh Southwest Cement Permanente Plant shooting, on Quail Avenue in Sunnyvale, California, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben

The Mercury Cougar automobile driven by Shareef Allman, a 45-year-old male suspect in the shooting in Cupertino, California in which two people were killed and at least six others wounded in a shooting at a cement plant is loaded on a truck to be removed from the scene in Cupertino, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Emmett Berg

Police station one of many road blocks in the area near the Hewlett-Packard campus during a manhunt in Sunnyvale, California October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Police officers and a police dog prepare to search a suburban street during a manhunt in Sunnyvale, California, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

An employee (R) with Lehigh Southwest Cement Permanente Plant is reunited with his family after hiding out in the plant during a shooting spree in which two people were killed and six were wounded on October 5, 2011, in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben

Shareef Allman, a 45-year-old male suspect in a shooting in Cupertino, California in which two people were killed and at least six others wounded, at a cement plant is shown in this undated photograph released to Reuters by KTVU-TV, October 5, 2011. Allman was still at large, according to Santa Clara County sheriff's office Sergeant Jose Cardoza. REUTERS/Courtesy KTVU-TV/Handout

SAN FRANCISCO Police shot dead on Thursday a man suspected of killing three people and wounding six others during a shooting spree at a Northern California cement plant and quarry, authorities said.

Three sheriff's deputies encountered the man they recognized as the suspected gunman from Wednesday's shooting crouched behind a vehicle and armed with a pistol, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told reporters.

"They attempted to make contact, all three deputies fired, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene," Smith told a news conference aired on a local radio broadcast. She said police were awaiting positive identification of the man from the coroner's office.

The suspected gunman was killed early in the morning in Sunnyvale, California, in the vicinity of a daylong manhunt for the disgruntled worker sought in connection with Wednesday's shooting rampage, Smith said.

The suspect, previously identified as Shareef Allman, believed to be in his 40s, was also suspected of shooting and wounding a Hewlett Packard worker in a carjacking attempt at the HP office campus.

Police said the violence unfolded early Wednesday morning when Allman arrived at a safety meeting at the Lehigh Southwest Cement Permanente Plant in Cupertino, then opened fire on roughly 15 of his co-workers with a handgun and rifle.

The gunman, who was in his 40s, fled in a vehicle and a short time later shot the HP employee in the company's parking lot before fleeing again on foot, prompting a search by authorities through adjacent neighborhoods, police said.

Sheriff's spokesman Sergeant Jose Cardoza said on Wednesday that Allman was described by witnesses and victims as "unhappy and disgruntled," though it was not clear whether he was troubled by work, family or other issues.

(Reporting by Emmett Berg; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)