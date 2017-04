Mayor Carey Davis (C) talks to the media, after an emergency city council meeting, with all of the council behind him, about the shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center, where gunmen shot and killed several people and injured others in San Bernardino, California... REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

WASHINGTON San Bernardino, California, Mayor Carey Davis said on Thursday said he has spoken with U.S. President Barack Obama after a shooting that killed 14 people and wounded 17 others.

"Thank you for the outpouring of support from around the world and @POTUS for the heartfelt conversation," Davis said in a post on Twitter, using an acronym to refer to the president.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)