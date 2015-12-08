Syed Rizwan Farook is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the FBI, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

NEW YORK Online lender Prosper recently made a $28,500 loan to Syed Rizwan Farook who, along with his wife, killed 14 people at a holiday party last week in San Bernardino, California, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining financial activity they engaged in before their attack, a U.S. government source said earlier on Tuesday.

Authorities have said that Farook, 28, and wife Tashfeen Malik, 29, were radicalized Muslims who committed an act of terror. While investigations into such attacks often focus on how they were financed, the Reuters source and two other informed government officials said there are no indications the money trail in this case links the couple with any foreign group.

