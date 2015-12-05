RIVERSIDE, Calif. Federal agents have conducted a search in Riverside, California, an FBI spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, and neighbors said the raid took place at a house on the street where Syed Farook, the husband who along with his wife killed 14 people in a mass shooting in California this week, once lived.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller confirmed that a federal search warrant had been executed in Riverside overnight, but declined to give the address or comment on the reason for the search.

Neighbor Hellen Fernandez said that Farook, when he lived in Riverside, appeared to have been friends with a man at the house that was searched.

