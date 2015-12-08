U.S. Representative Xavier Becerra (D-CA) (C) leads fellow House Democrats at a news conference to call for a vote in the House on immigration reform legislation, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. House Democratic Caucus Chair Xavier Becerra on Tuesday said most of his fellow Democrats will likely support the visa waiver bill expected on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Becerra, speaking to reporters, said he thought most Democrats in the Republican-led chamber "will take a look at this legislation and probably support it" when it comes to the floor later on Tuesday.

The bill would put new restrictions on visitors from 38 countries that normally would qualify for U.S. visa waivers, including a provision that would prevent someone who has visited Syria or Iraq in the last five years from getting a waiver.

