Law enforcement officers look over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesday's attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama's team has not yet found evidence that the shooters in the California shooting were part of an organized group or a broader terrorist cell, the White House said in a statement.

"The President's team also affirmed that they had as of yet uncovered no indication the killers were part of an organized group or formed part of a broader terrorist cell," the statement said.

The statement added, however, that the team had highlighted "several pieces" of information that "point to the perpetrators being radicalized to violence."

The statement said the President met in the morning with FBI Director James Comey, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and Secretary of Homeland Security Jen Johnson.

