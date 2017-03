LOS ANGELES U.S. Ninth Circuit Bankruptcy Appellate Panel dismissed on Friday an appeal of the confirmation plan that enabled the city of Stockton, California, to exit municipal bankruptcy.

The appeal had been filed by Stockton's holdout creditor, two funds managed by Franklin Templeton, as equitably moot.

Stockton's confirmed plan to end bankruptcy went into effect in February.

