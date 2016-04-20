WASHINGTON A group of 66 companies have agreed to clean up contaminated groundwater at a Superfund site in Whittier, California, the U.S. government announced on Wednesday.

The settlement requires the companies to spend an estimated $70 million to install wells and operate a groundwater treatment system at the Omega Chemical Corporation site, the U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release.

The companies also will reimburse EPA $8 million and the California Department of Toxic Substances Control $70,000 toward costs incurred in those agencies' past cleanup actions at the site, the news release said.

