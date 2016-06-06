A helicopter makes a water drop over a hotspot while battling the 'Old Fire' burning in Calabasas, California U.S., June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A helicopter flies over a hotspot while battling the 'Old Fire' burning in Calabasas, California U.S., June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A smoldering hillside is pictured as the 'Old Fire' burns in Calabasas, California U.S., June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Firefighters watch as the 'Old Fire' burns a hillside in Calabasas, California U.S., June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A helicopter flies over a smoldering hillside as the 'Old Fire' burns in Calabasas, California U.S., June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A smoldering hillside is pictured as the 'Old Fire' burns in Calabasas, California U.S., June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Firefighters watch as the 'Old Fire' burns a hillside in Calabasas, California U.S., June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

As seen from the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, the sun set behind a smokey sky caused by the 'Old Fire', which burned in Calabasas, California, U.S., June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A helicopter flies above glowing embers as it makes a water drop run at the 'Old Fire', which burned in Calabasas, California, U.S., June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A helicopter makes a water drop at the 'Old Fire', which burned in Calabasas, California, U.S., June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

LOS ANGELES Firefighters managed to tame a fast-moving brush fire in the hills outside Los Angeles on Sunday after it burned more than 500 acres and threatened homes in the affluent city of Calabasas, authorities said.

After some 5,000 people were forced to evacuate the area on Saturday, fire officials lifted mandatory evacuations on Sunday in Calabasas, a small city of rugged hills 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Los Angeles that several celebrities call home.

The fire has burned 516 acres and was 80 percent contained by Sunday afternoon, said John Tripp, deputy chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A commercial building was destroyed in the fire, which started when a vehicle hit a utility pole and brought down a power line, but no homes were damaged. Aerial TV images showed the burned area abutting backyards.

Evacuation orders were set to be lifted Sunday evening in the hills in Topanga Canyon, a rustic stretch famous for its resident artists and musicians that rolls down to the Pacific Ocean.

Tripp said air crews dropped fire retardant "so the fire did not escape and get down into Topanga Canyon."

The fire was one of several burning in Southern California, where days of high temperatures dried out brush and produced what Tripp called "extremely stressed vegetation."

(Reporting by Frank McGurty and Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Mary Milliken)