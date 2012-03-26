Cisco profit beats on strong demand for security products
Cisco Systems Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped mainly by strong demand for its security products.
U.S. egg supplier Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM.O) reported a lower quarterly profit, hurt by rising feed costs, and said it expects the costs to remain high through the summer.
"We expect feed costs will remain very high and volatile throughout the summer of calendar 2012 due to tight supplies of corn and soybeans, our primary feed ingredients," Chief Executive Dolph Baker said in a statement.
The Jackson, Mississippi-based company posted a third-quarter profit of $26.1 million, or $1.09 a share, down from $33.6 million, or $1.40 a share, a year ago.
However, revenue increased 11 percent to $303.7 million, helped by strong demand.
Cal-Maine shares closed at $41.95 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
Kraft Heinz Co , the maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, reported a higher-than-expected adjusted profit, helped by lower costs.
Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in display advertisements on its websites and a drop in subscription revenue.