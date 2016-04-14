Calpers, the largest public U.S. pension fund and a shareholder of Anadarko Petroleum Corp, has sought shareholder support for a proposal requiring the company to report risks linked to climate change through routine annual disclosures.

Calpers, which holds about 1.5 million shares in Anadarko, will vote in favor of the proposal seeking climate change disclosures at the company's annual shareholder meeting on May 10, the pension fund said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Calpers has pushed for environmental and social governance measures at other energy companies in which it is invested, including Exxon Mobil.

Ceres, a nonprofit group that tracks environmental records of public companies, in 2013 launched an initiative with a group of 75 investors including Calpers, or California Public Employees Retirement System, requesting companies to review and report climate change risks.

