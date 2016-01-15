Wild Asian elephants roam through the forest in the Cardamom Mountains in Cambodia is a video released on Friday by the environmental group Conservation International.

The video, shot in the Central Cardamom Protected Forest, shows the largest group of wild, endangered Asian elephants captured on film in recent decades, according to the organization.

The Cardamom Mountains, in southwest Cambodia, are home to other endangered species, including the clouded leopard, Siamese crocodile and Asiatic black bear.