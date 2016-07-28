Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel speaks with the media after the company's annual general meeting in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan May 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Stobbe

Cameco Corp, the world's No.2 uranium producer, reported a surprise quarterly loss due to weak uranium demand and prices, sending its shares down 7 percent to touching a nearly 12-year low of C$12.87.

The Canadian company said uranium sales volumes fell 37 percent to 4.6 million pounds in the second quarter, while its average realized price per pound fell about 8 percent.

The 2011 Fukushima meltdown led to shutdowns of all of Japan's nuclear reactors, sending uranium prices into a five-year slump.

The loss was due to lower-than-expected uranium sales for the quarter, BMO analyst Edward Sterck wrote in a note. But sales are likely to smooth out during the rest of the year, given that Cameco did not make material guidance changes, he added.

The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of C$137 million ($104 million), or 35 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30. This included an impairment charge of C$124.4 million related to the suspension of its Rabbit Lake operation in northern Saskatchewan.

Cameco had a profit of C$88 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Cameco posted a loss of 14 Canadian cents per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of a profit of 11 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 17.5 percent to C$466 million, well below analysts' estimate of C$572.7 million.

(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Maju Samuel and Alan Crosby)