MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Nigerian security forces surrounded the kidnappers of a French family in northeast Borno state on Thursday and are trying to free the hostages, a military source said.

Nigeria's military located the hostages and kidnappers between Dikwa and Ngala in the far northeast, the military source in Borno said, asking not to be named.

Dikwa is less than 80 km (50 miles) from the border with Cameroon where the three adults and four children were taken hostage on Tuesday.

