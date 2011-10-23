LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Camille Guaty has a "Crush."

The "Prison Break" and "Las Vegas" star has signed on to play Nancy Brown, a high school teacher, in Lucas Till's upcoming feature "Crush," TheWrap has learned.

The movie is about a high school soccer star, played by Till, who is stalked by a mysterious admirer whose crush on him turns deadly.

"Crush" starts shooting this month.

Guaty starred as Daisy in the Disney Channel's 2002 "Gotta Kick It Up!" and has since starred in "Raising Dad." She also starred in the television series "The Help," with Mindy Cohn, Tori Spelling, Megan Fox and Antonio Sabato Jr.

Till played Havok in this year's "X-Men: First Class."

Malik Bader, who directed the 2006 "Street Thief," is directing "Crush." Sonny Malhi, a former executive at Vertigo Entertainment, wrote the script. Marc D. Evans and Trevor Macy are producing the Intrepid Pictures movie.