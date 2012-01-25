U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann (R-MN) speaks during a campaign event at Principal Financial Group in Des Moines, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

MINNEAPOLIS U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann, who three weeks ago ended her campaign for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, said she will seek reelection to a fourth term in Congress, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Bachmann, 55, was first elected to the 6th Congressional District in Minnesota in 2006. Once a Tea Party favorite, the Iowa-born Bachmann withdrew from the presidential race a day after receiving just 5 percent of the vote in the Iowa nominating caucuses.

Bachmann Press Secretary Becky Rogness confirmed that Bachmann had said she would seek a fourth term in Congress during an interview with the Associated Press.

A former tax lawyer, Bachmann launched her bid for president in June and gained momentum with speeches focused on the economy and the goal of thwarting President Barack Obama's election to a second term in office. In dropping out, she urged Republicans to unite behind the party's eventual choice.

The Minnesota 6th Congressional District stretches from Stillwater on the eastern border with Wisconsin, around the northern suburbs of the Twin Cities to encompass St. Cloud. New district lines have not yet been established for 2012.

Bachmann received 52.5 percent of the vote in the Congressional election of 2010.

