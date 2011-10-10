Joe Wurzelbacher, also known as ''Joe the Plumber,'' is shown in Mentor, Ohio in this October 30, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, better known as "Joe the Plumber" when he was thrust into the 2008 presidential campaign after questioning Democrat Barack Obama on his tax policies, may be planning a run for Congress.

A statement of candidacy filed with the Federal Election Commission on October 6 lists Wurzelbacher as a possible Republican candidate in Ohio's 9th Congressional District that includes the city of Toledo and surrounding area.

Wurzelbacher could not be reached for comment on the filing on Monday.

Ohio's 9th Congressional District is represented by Democratic Representative Marcy Kaptur, first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1982.

Wurzelbacher had asked a few questions of Obama as the candidate campaigned door-to-door in his Ohio neighborhood making him a focus of media reports for a few days.

The exchange was amplified in a debate days before the November 2008 election when Republican nominee John McCain cited Wurzelbacher as someone who would be hurt by Obama's tax plans and both candidates went on to refer to him more than two dozen times in the debate.

(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Greg McCune)