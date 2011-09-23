LOS ANGELES President Barack Obama's Los Angeles campaign office was attacked on Thursday night by someone smashing a window and parts of a glass door, prompting officials to reexamine security plans for his visit next week, police said on Friday.

Campaign workers were in the West Los Angeles office when an unknown object or objects broke the front window and shattered portions of the glass front door, according to Los Angeles Police Department commander Andrew Smith. Nobody was injured during the attack, he said.

"Because it is the president's campaign office, the FBI has been in contact with us as well as the Secret Service," Smith said.

City police were leading the investigation. There were no immediate suspects, but police were examining footage taken by nearby surveillance cameras for clues, Smith said.

No evidence of any projectile was found, which Smith said was common for BB-gun attacks because the tiny, ball-bearing-shaped pellets fired by such a weapon will often bounce off a window and become easily lost.

However, police also were considering the possibility of an attack by hand using a monkey wrench or similar object, Smith said.

Asked if security arrangements for Obama would be altered for his planned visit to Los Angeles as a result, Smith said, "With the president coming on Monday, certainly we will take this under advisement. It is considered as an issue to be aware of."

He added: "That'll be a call by the Secret Service and the protective detail."

An Obama campaign official confirmed the attack and said that there will be no change to Obama's plans in light of the incident.

