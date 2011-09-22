KANSAS CITY, Kan Texas Gov. Rick Perry picked up the endorsement of another conservative governor in his bid for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, winning the backing of Gov. Sam Brownback of Kansas.

Brownback, a Senator for 14 years before becoming governor in January, said in a news release that he has known Perry for 20 years.

"He is the right leader for this moment in history," Brownback said of the Texas governor. "Now more than ever, America needs a president who knows how to create jobs and stop Washington's runaway spending. Rick Perry balanced budgets in tough economic times, signed the largest tax cut in state history and helped Texas become the national leader in job creation."

On his website, Perry said he welcomed the endorsement of Brownback as someone who "consistently fought for lower taxes and a balanced federal budget."

Perry has secured the endorsements of two other conservative governors recently -- Brian Sandoval of Nevada and Bobby Jindal of Louisiana.

