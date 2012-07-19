U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney gives a statement to reporters gathered at Middlesex Truck and Coach after he toured the facility during a campaign event in Roxbury, Massachusetts July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney blamed President Barack Obama for a "lack of leadership" on the crisis in Syria on Thursday and accused him of abdicating the U.S. role to the United Nations.

Romney turned the U.N. Security Council's failure to approve a Western-backed resolution threatening sanctions against the Syrian regime into an assault on Obama's foreign policy. Russia and China resisted U.S. pressure and vetoed the resolution.

"While Russia and Iran have rushed to support (Syrian President) Bashar al-Assad and thousands have been slaughtered, President Obama has abdicated leadership and subcontracted U.S. policy to Kofi Annan and the United Nations," Romney said in a statement.

