LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
MILAN Davide Campari (CPRI.MI), the world's sixth-largest premium spirit maker, said on Tuesday sales rose 4.7 percent on an organic basis last year, thanks to a good performance in northern, central and eastern Europe.
Headline sales, which include impacts from currency fluctuations and M&A, increased 4.2 percent to 1.73 billion euros ($1.83 billion), broadly in line with a 1.72 billion euro forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.
French liqueur Grand Marnier, which Campari bought last year and started to consolidate since June, added 81.5 million euros to the group's net sales.
The maker of Campari bitter said adjusted operating profit rose 6 percent to 352.5 million euros, with a margin of 20.4 percent on sales, as high costs for advertising and promotion capped improvement.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, reported its strongest quarterly sales growth in seven years on Friday but its stellar performance was overshadowed by news of Amazon's $14 billion takeover of Whole Foods Market .
STOCKHOLM Sweden's H&M reported slower than expected sales in May, the latest in a string of soft sales numbers from the world's second biggest fashion retailer, and said it had faced tough conditions in many of its markets early in the month.