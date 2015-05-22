Cans of Campbell's brand Chunky soups are seen at the Safeway store in Wheaton, Maryland February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Packaged foods maker Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N) on Friday reported an unexpectedly better quarterly profit, helped by lower spending on promotions, higher prices for its products and cost cuts.

Shares of the company, known for its soups, Pepperidge Farm cookies and Goldfish crackers, rose about 1.5 percent.

Campbell, like others in the packaged food industry, is struggling to grow as consumers in developed markets shift away from processed foods to fresher, healthier items. The industry is facing pressure from investors to boost its margins by slashing costs.

Campbell announced a cost-cutting plan in February to save at least $200 million annually over the next three years and said it was reorganizing its business units by product categories.

In May, it said that 471 employees had taken buyouts that the company is offering workers close to retirement age.

Campbell said its gross margin rose to 35.9 percent in the third quarter from 34.3 percent a year earlier.

Sales in Campbell's U.S. simple meals business, which includes soups, fell 6 percent in its third quarter as the company cut promotional spending, which caused retailers to buy less soup.

But Campbell Chief Executive Denise Morrison told analysts in a conference call that consumer consumption of soup, as well as the company's market share, was stable in the third quarter. The business, its biggest, accounted for about a third of its total revenue.

Campbell said it now expected full-year sales to be closer to the lower end of its previous forecast of between a drop of up to 1 percent and a rise of up to 1 percent.

But due to the steps it is taking to improve profit margins, the company expects earnings per share, when adjusted for items like costs related to employee buyouts, to be close to the higher end of previously announced range of $2.32 to $2.38 per share range.

Net income attributable to the company fell slightly to $182 million in the quarter ended May 3, from $184 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the company's earnings were unchanged at 58 cents.

Excluding items, Campbell earned 62 cents per share.

Sales fell 3.6 percent to $1.90 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 52 cents per share and revenue of $1.93 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Campbell's shares rose 73 cents to $47.66 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Paul Simao)