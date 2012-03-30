Oil and gas company Canacol Energy (CNE.TO) said it abandoned a well in Colombia after operator C&C Energia CZE.TO failed to find oil, sending Canacol's shares down 9 percent.

The Tardigrado-1 well, the second exploration well on the Andaquies block, produced fresh water with traces of oil after swab testing, Canacol said.

South America-focused Canacol has a 36 percent interest in the block.

Canacol shares were trading down 6 percent at 85 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. C&C Energia's shares were trading down 9 percent at C$7.88.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)