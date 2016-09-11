TORONTO Fourteen dogs in a western Canadian pet daycare and boarding facility died on Saturday after a mechanical malfunction caused heat to continuously enter their kennels, the organization said.

The Playful Paws Pet Center in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, said on Saturday in a Facebook post a "travesty of life" happened, and its staff are reaching out to the dogs' owners.

"We love our dogs and each of our team is trying to personally cope with this terrible loss," Playful Paws said on its Facebook page.

The center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is not immediately clear how long the heat was on before the dogs died or whether the center would compensate the owners.

Local police said the incident does not warrant the involvement of law enforcement.

(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Diane Craft)