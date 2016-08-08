MONTREAL A lion bit a Canadian zoo worker in the back on Monday as it was being prepared for exhibition and has been put in isolation until the zoo decides what to do with it, an official said.

The worker at the Granby Zoo east of Montreal had a fracture, but was conscious and in stable condition in hospital, director general Paul Gosselin told reporters.

Gosselin said the zoo keeper was bitten in the back.

"At this point we don't have the exact diagnosis," he said.

It was not immediately clear how the attack occurred, though Gosselin said the employee had been preparing the female lion for exhibition before the incident. The zoo worker is in her 20s and has been with the organization since 2011, Gosselin said.

He said the zoo would be contacting experts in the United States before making a decision about what to do with the lion, which is one of three kept by the zoo. All three lions had been isolated and were made unavailable for public viewing after the attack.

When asked whether the zoo considered killing the lion during the incident, Gosselin said that was not necessary as another employee was able to get it away from the victim by spraying it with a water hose.

A zoo spokeswoman declined to identify the zoo keeper or the lion.

Police said the investigation would be handled by Quebec's workplace safety board, which could not be immediately reached for comment.

Two other attacks by animals drew public attention in recent months. In June, an alligator snatched away a 2-year-old boy in front of his family at Walt Disney World in Florida. The boy died. In May, a 3-year-old boy fell into an enclosure with a gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo. Zookeepers killed the gorilla to protect the child.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Writing and additional reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Grant McCool)