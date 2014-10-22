A suspected radicalized Islamic convert in Quebec on Monday drove over a Canadian soldier, who died of his injuries.

Below are other incidents in which Canadians have been linked to militant plots or attacks.

SEPTEMBER 2014 - Naturalized Iranian Canadian Hiva Mohammad Alizadeh receives a 24-year-sentence in Ottawa for possession of explosives for the benefit of a terrorist group, the judge telling him he effectively had been convicted of treason.

JULY 2014 - An Ontario court sentences Mohamed Hassan Hersi to 10 years in prison for attempting to join a terrorist group abroad. Prosecutors said he was headed to Somalia to join the al Shabaab Islamist group.

JULY 2013 - Canadian police arrest a Canadian man and woman in what they described as a plot inspired by al Qaeda ideology to detonate pressure-cooker bombs filled with nuts, bolts and rusty nails at a Canada Day party in British Columbia's capital.

APRIL 2013 - Canadian police arrest and charge Tunisian national Chiheb Esseghaier and UAE-born Raed Jaser with plotting to derail a train over a bridge near Niagara Falls in an operation the authorities say was backed by al Qaeda elements in Iran.

JANUARY 2013 - Algerian forces storm a gas plant that was taken over by Islamist gunmen, resulting in about 70 deaths. Police later identify Canadians Xristos Katsiroubas, 22, and Ali Medlej, 24, both of London, Ontario, as two of the gunmen. Both were killed in the military operation.

MARCH 2011 - Canadian police issue arrest warrants for Winnipeg residents Ferid Ahmed Imam, 30, and Maiwand Yar, 27, alleging they traveled to Pakistan for terrorist training with plans to later join fighting against NATO forces in Afghanistan.

JUNE 2006 - Canadian police charge 17 Toronto-area men and youths with plotting to detonate truck bombs at Canadian government and media targets. Ultimately 18 are charged, and 11 are convicted of terrorism-related charges.

DECEMBER 1999 - Algerian national Ahmed Ressam is arrested trying to cross into the United States from British Columbia in a car packed with explosives. He is convicted of plotting to detonate the explosives at the Los Angeles international airport.

DECEMBER 1995 - Ahmed Khadr, an Egyptian-Canadian suspected to have close ties to Osama bin Laden, is arrested for allegedly playing a role in the bombing of the Egyptian embassy in Islamabad.

He is released after Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien speaks with Pakistani PM Benazir Bhutto, and is killed in an October 2003 operation by Pakistani troops.

His third-eldest son, Omar, is wounded and captured in a 2002 firefight with U.S. troops in Afghanistan. As part of a plea bargain, he confesses to having killed a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan and to conspiring with al Qaeda.

He is sentenced at the U.S. base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and subsequently transferred to prison in Canada. He has since said in legal filings he had no memory of the events and only signed a plea agreement to get out of Guantanamo.

(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Andre Grenon)