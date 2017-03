OTTAWA Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper will not attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China in the wake of attacks by homegrown radicals last week that killed two soldiers, his office confirmed on Monday.

Harper's office said in an email he will be in Ottawa for the country's Nov. 11 Remembrance Day holiday, which commemorates the country's war dead.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by James Dalgleish)