Public Safety Minister Steven Blaney on Monday introduced the Protection of Canada from Terrorists Act, which broadens the powers of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) spy agency and deals with dual nationals convicted of terrorism.

The main feature is to amend the CSIS Act to "ensure that CSIS has the tools it needs to investigate threats to the security of Canada," according to a government statement. Among several measures, it would:

- Confirm the authority of the CSIS to conduct investigations outside Canada.

- Confirm the Federal Court can issue warrants for CSIS to investigate threats outside Canada.

- Protect the identity of CSIS informants from disclosure, giving them similar protection afforded to police informants.

- Protect the identity of CSIS employees who engage in covert activities in the future.

It would also provide for earlier implementation of a program to revoke the citizenship of dual nationals who have been convicted of terrorism. The government statement did not give details of this part of the bill.

The legislation has to go through both houses of Parliament - the Senate and the Commons - but since the ruling Conservatives hold a majority in both chambers, its passage is expected to be assured.

