TORONTO Five men killed in an avalanche near the community of McBride, British Columbia, on Friday were from the neighboring province of Alberta, local officials said on Saturday.

The victims, who ranged in age from 41 to 55, were among 17 people who were snowmobiling in four groups about 20 kilometers (12 miles) of east of McBride, a village near the border between the two Canadian provinces.

The avalanche happened about 1:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) on Friday.

The B.C. Coroners Service said it and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were still investigating the deaths and the site of the accident had been ordered closed for now.

The victims were identified as Vincent Eugene Loewen of Vegreville, Tony Christopher Greenwood of Grand Prairie County, Ricky Robinson of Spruce Grove, Todd William Chisholm of St. Albert and John Harold Garley of Stony Plain.

